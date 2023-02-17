We Are China

Singaporean FM to visit China

Xinhua) 16:28, February 17, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan will visit China from Feb. 19 to 21 at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced Friday.

