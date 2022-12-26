Chinese FM holds phone talks with Singaporean counterpart

Xinhua) 11:17, December 26, 2022

Tourists visit Gardens by the Bay, Singapore on Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a phone conversation Saturday with Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan at the latter's request.

Wang said that President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong met offline in Bangkok after three years, providing strategic guidance for bilateral relations.

He noted that as the world enters a period of turbulence and transition, with increasing factors for regional instability and uncertainty, China and Singapore have strengthened communication and coordination to jointly meet challenges, which not only safeguarded their own interests, but also became an important stabilizing factor in the region and beyond.

At the end of this year, we should review the successful experience together and continue to inject new impetus into the vigorous development of bilateral relations, Wang said.

Balakrishnan spoke highly of the high-level exchanges between Singapore and China, and said he values the important consensus and cooperation outcomes between the two sides.

The upcoming resumption of direct flights between Singapore and Beijing will further facilitate personnel exchanges between the two sides, he noted.

Singapore looks forward to working with China to prepare for the next stage of high-level interactions and push for greater development of bilateral relations, he said.

Over the past three years, China has made significant achievements in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and made important contributions to international cooperation against COVID-19, said Balakrishnan.

China has a strong leadership system, strong capacity for research and development and a strong healthcare system, which will help China overcome new challenges and achieve accelerated economic and social recovery, Balakrishnan said, adding that Singapore is full of confidence in this and is willing to strengthen unity and cooperation with China in the spirit of brotherhood.

Wang briefed Balakrishnan on the current situation in China's fight against the pandemic, noting that "people first, life first" is the unchanging governance philosophy of the Communist Party of China and the Chinese government.

The Chinese people have weathered and overcome all kinds of "strong winds and waves," and will surely win the final victory in the fight against the pandemic, Wang said.

China will continue to make it easier for personnel exchanges with other countries, he said, adding that accumulated demand combined with policy effects, among others, will give the Chinese economy a powerful boost, which will be a boon for China's mutually beneficial cooperation with Singapore and other countries.

