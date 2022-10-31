Chinese vice premier to visit Singapore, chair China-Singapore bilateral cooperation mechanism meetings

Xinhua) 16:49, October 31, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng will visit Singapore from Nov. 1 to 2, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian announced on Monday.

Han will co-chair with Heng the 18th China-Singapore Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation Meeting, the 23rd China-Singapore Suzhou Industrial Park Joint Steering Council Meeting, the 14th China-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City Joint Steering Council Meeting and the 6th China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity Joint Steering Council Meeting, Zhao added.

