Chinese, Singaporean FMs exchange views on Taiwan question

Xinhua) 10:27, August 06, 2022

PHNOM PENH, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met here Thursday with Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on the sidelines of meetings of foreign ministers on East Asia cooperation.

The two sides expressed satisfaction over the sound strategic communication and close interaction at various levels between the two countries. They agree to continue maintaining high-level exchanges, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, resume flights in an orderly manner and facilitate personnel exchanges.

The two sides also had an in-depth exchange of views on the Taiwan question. Wang elaborated on the historical ins and outs and actual situation of the Taiwan question, emphasizing that the U.S. side should take full responsibility for the current tensions across the Taiwan Strait, and China's response is reasonable and justified.

The U.S. side staged this farce under the pretext of so-called "democracy," said Wang, adding that it will not affect even a bit the progress of the great cause of China's reunification, while the noose around the neck of the "Taiwan independence" separatist forces will only get tighter.

Wang said the Taiwan question bears on China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and there is no room for China to make a compromise or concession on this issue of core interest.

He said regarding the current situation across the Taiwan Strait, any side which confuses right and wrong and seeks to downplay the gravity of the matter is to hold a candle to the devil.

Any action that connives at violating the one-China principle and undermines the norm of non-interference in international relations will eventually harm security and long-term interests of all countries as well as regional peace and stability, he added.

A majority of countries in the world have clearly voiced their adherence to the one-China principle, Wang said, adding that all countries should see clearly and stay vigilant to the grave nature and harm of Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi's sneaky visit, resolutely put an end to this kind of unilateral bullying, never allow the world to be subjected to the law of the jungle and jointly uphold international fairness and justice.

For his part, Balakrishnan said Singapore's position on the one-China policy has been clear and consistent, and will never go astray.

He also said the Singaporean side has always explicitly opposed "Taiwan independence," and hopes to avoid miscalculation and accidents so as to uphold peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

