China-Singapore int'l commercial dispute resolution conference held in Xiamen

Xinhua) 09:40, April 08, 2022

XIAMEN, April 7 (Xinhua) -- The second China-Singapore International Commercial Dispute Resolution Conference kicked off Thursday in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province.

Themed "development and future of international commercial dispute resolution," the event aims to help build a fairer and more equitable dispute resolution mechanism through sharing expertise and communication.

The conference, held online and offline, has attracted over 100,000 online viewers.

Cui Yonghui, Party chief of Xiamen, said in his opening speech that Singapore is experienced in international commercial dispute resolution and can offer helpful lessons.

"Sharing an enduring friendship, Singapore and Xiamen can take this conference as an opportunity to deepen cooperation in a wide range of areas, including commercial dispute settlement, and to inject fresh impetus into China-Singapore friendship," Cui added.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade and Singapore's Ministry of Law. An expert team will be established for regular exchanges over dispute resolution between the two countries, according to the MoU.

