Singaporean PM calls for enhancing China-ASEAN FTA

Xinhua) 14:21, November 22, 2021

SINGAPORE, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Monday that countries should look to enhance the China-ASEAN free trade agreement, the Straits Times reported.

Lee said at the ASEAN-China Special Summit to Commemorate the 30th Anniversary of ASEAN-China Dialogue Relations via video link that he welcomed the upgrading of ASEAN-China relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership, according to the media.

China and the ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) will cooperate at a deeper level across various areas, he reportedly said, adding that it would be a meaningful, substantive and mutually beneficial upgrading.

