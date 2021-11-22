Home>>
China, ASEAN establish comprehensive strategic partnership
(Xinhua) 14:05, November 22, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have established a comprehensive strategic partnership, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday while chairing the ASEAN-China Special Summit to Commemorate the 30th Anniversary of ASEAN-China Dialogue Relations via video link.
"This is a new milestone in the history of our relations and will inject new impetus into peace, stability, prosperity and development of our region and the world," Xi said.
