China, ASEAN establish comprehensive strategic partnership

Xinhua) 14:05, November 22, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have established a comprehensive strategic partnership, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday while chairing the ASEAN-China Special Summit to Commemorate the 30th Anniversary of ASEAN-China Dialogue Relations via video link.

"This is a new milestone in the history of our relations and will inject new impetus into peace, stability, prosperity and development of our region and the world," Xi said.

