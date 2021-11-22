Xi calls for cherishing, upholding valuable experience of China-ASEAN cooperation

Xinhua) 11:00, November 22, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday said the valuable experience of China-ASEAN cooperation over the past 30 years should be cherished and upheld over the long run.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the ASEAN-China Special Summit to Commemorate the 30th Anniversary of ASEAN-China Dialogue Relations via video link.

"The gains in China-ASEAN cooperation over the past 30 years are attributable to our unique geographical proximity and cultural affinity and, more importantly, to the fact that we have actively embraced the development trend of our times and made the right historic choice," Xi said.

He noted that China and ASEAN have respected each other, acted by the basic norms of international relations, cooperated for win-win results, and followed a path of peaceful development.

China and ASEAN have looked out for each other, honored the principle of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness, upheld inclusiveness and mutual learning, and jointly contributed to open regionalism, Xi said.

"The valuable experience we have gained over the past 30 years is the shared asset of China and ASEAN. It lays the foundation and provides guidelines for developing our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," Xi said.

He called for doubly cherishing the experience, upholding it over the long run, and keeping enriching and expanding it..

