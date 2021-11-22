Home>>
30 years on, China, ASEAN promote development through cooperation
(Xinhua) 08:56, November 22, 2021
China and ASEAN will convene a special summit to commemorate the 30th anniversary of their dialogue relations on Monday, which will be an important milestone.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi to attend summit commemorating 30th anniversary of dialogue relations between China, ASEAN via video link
- Vietnamese PM to attend China-ASEAN special summit: spokesperson
- Chinese FM meets ASEAN diplomatic envoys
- Music festival aims to promote cultural exchanges between China, ASEAN
- Hainan FTP to improve Sino-ASEAN economic ties
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.