Home>>
Xi to attend summit commemorating 30th anniversary of dialogue relations between China, ASEAN via video link
(Xinhua) 09:17, November 19, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend and chair in Beijing the summit commemorating the 30th anniversary of the dialogue relations between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Nov. 22.
The summit will be held via video link, foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying made the announcement on Friday.
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.