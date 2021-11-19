Xi to attend summit commemorating 30th anniversary of dialogue relations between China, ASEAN via video link

Xinhua) 09:17, November 19, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend and chair in Beijing the summit commemorating the 30th anniversary of the dialogue relations between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Nov. 22.

The summit will be held via video link, foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying made the announcement on Friday.

