A leader with a broad vision, a heart for the people

Xinhua) 13:21, November 18, 2021

"I remember quite clearly that Chinese President Xi Jinping is a tall man with a friendly manner. His remarks on various occasions were not long, but really down-to-earth and sincere," said Chea Monyrith, president of Chinese Cambodian Evolution Researcher Association.

Monyrith says Chinese leaders have a long-term and broad vision towards international affairs, something he finds admirable.

