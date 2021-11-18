Languages

Archive

Thursday, November 18, 2021

Home>>

Xi and Xihaigu: The man and the miracle

(Xinhua) 13:24, November 18, 2021

Why has Xi Jinping visited Xihaigu, once deemed one of the most uninhabitable places for humans, four times over the past three decades? How has his care and attention transformed this area and beyond?

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories