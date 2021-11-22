We Are China

Xi chairs special summit commemorating 30th anniversary of ASEAN-China dialogue relations

Xinhua) 10:22, November 22, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping attended and chaired the ASEAN-China Special Summit to Commemorate the 30th Anniversary of ASEAN-China Dialogue Relations via video link Monday morning.

