Xi chairs special summit commemorating 30th anniversary of ASEAN-China dialogue relations
(Xinhua) 10:22, November 22, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping attended and chaired the ASEAN-China Special Summit to Commemorate the 30th Anniversary of ASEAN-China Dialogue Relations via video link Monday morning.
China, ASEAN can build peaceful, prosperous home together: Xi
Xi: China, ASEAN need to pursue dialogue, partnership in maintaining regional peace
Xi: China will always be ASEAN's good neighbor, friend and partner
Xi calls for closer China-ASEAN community with shared future
Xi calls for cherishing, upholding valuable experience of China-ASEAN cooperation
Xi hails good-neighborly friendship, win-win cooperation between China, ASEAN
