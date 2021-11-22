Xi calls for closer China-ASEAN community with shared future

Xinhua) 11:02, November 22, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called for fostering a closer community with a shared future for China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Xi made the remarks while chairing the ASEAN-China Special Summit to Commemorate the 30th Anniversary of ASEAN-China Dialogue Relations via video link.

