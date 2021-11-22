Xi hails good-neighborly friendship, win-win cooperation between China, ASEAN

Xinhua) 10:40, November 22, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday hailed the good-neighborly friendship and win-win cooperation between China and ASEAN over the past 30 years.

Xi made the remarks at the ASEAN-China Special Summit to Commemorate the 30th Anniversary of ASEAN-China Dialogue Relations via video link Monday morning.

China-ASEAN dialogue relations have gone through an extraordinary journey over the past three decades, Xi said.

"These 30 years have witnessed intensive development of economic globalization and profound changes in the international landscape. These 30 years have also seen China and ASEAN seizing opportunities of the times and achieving leapfrog development in our relations," he noted.

China and ASEAN have cast away the shadow of the Cold War and jointly upheld stability in the region, spearheaded economic integration in East Asia, promoted common development and prosperity, and delivered better lives to the over two billion people, said Xi.

"We have explored a bright path of good-neighborliness and win-win cooperation, taken strides toward building a closer community with a shared future and made important contribution to the cause of human progress," Xi said.

