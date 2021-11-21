Experts, business leaders say BRI promotes global development

Xinhua) 09:07, November 21, 2021

President Xi Jinping addresses a high-level symposium on the Belt and Road Initiative in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 19, 2021. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's important speech at a high-level symposium on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has outlined the blueprint and direction for high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, scholars and business leaders around the world have said.

They also commended the BRI for boosting the common development and benefitting peoples along the routes.

Saeed Chaudhry, director of the Islamabad Council for International Affairs, said that joint efforts and win-win cooperation are the main traits of the BRI.

During the past eight years, participating countries have gained sustainable benefits under the BRI, he said, adding that thanks to its participation in the BRI, Pakistan has improved its infrastructure, established power projects to tackle the electricity shortfall, restored industries and generated employment opportunities.

Diaa Helmy, secretary-general of Cairo-based Egyptian-Chinese Chamber of Commerce, said that the BRI has proven successful and contributed significantly over the past years to the development and modernization of the economic and developmental infrastructure of many member countries.

The contribution made by the BRI has proven in a practical way that the initiative is based on cooperation, the exchange of benefits and common interests, Helmy said.

Sheriff Ghali, professor of political science at Nigeria's University of Abuja, said that the BRI has become a popular platform for international cooperation, and has continuously supported African countries to improve infrastructure, including transportation and electricity.

Constanza Jorquera, an Asia expert in Chile, noted that in his speech at the symposium, President Xi highlighted cooperation in health, green development, digital industry and innovation.

Many countries participating in the BRI are developing countries, which are seriously affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, she said, adding that promoting cooperation in health is conducive to fighting COVID-19.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)