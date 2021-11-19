Home>>
From map to global navigation satellite system
(Xinhua) 10:48, November 19, 2021
Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed that science and technology must be combined with social development, while sharing a story about the making of a map of imperial China about 300 years ago. Find out why.
Photos
