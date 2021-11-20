Xi urges continuous efforts to promote high-quality BRI development

President Xi Jinping addresses a high-level symposium on the Belt and Road Initiative in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 19, 2021. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

-- Xi lauded the BRI for helping China open wider to the world and achieving win-win cooperation between China and participating countries.

-- He warned of an ever more complex international environment for the BRI development.

BEIJING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping Friday called for efforts to continue promoting the high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) through joint efforts.

The BRI should aim for high-standard, sustainable and people-centered progress, said Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, while addressing a high-level symposium on the initiative.

The symposium, the third of its kind, was presided over by Vice Premier Han Zheng, who is also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the leading group for promoting the BRI.

Over the past eight years, regions across China have opened wider to the world through the BRI, and a win-win cooperation has been achieved between China and participating countries, Xi said.

Xi also warned of the ever more complex international environment for the BRI development, enumerating contributing factors including the fierce competition caused by a new round of sci-tech revolution and industrial transformation, as well as the impacts on human community made by climate change, COVID-19 and other global challenges.

Xi called for stronger political mutual trust, more cooperative mechanisms and a better connectivity network linking land, sea, air and cyberspace.

He urged efforts to increase trade with neighboring countries, expand imports of high-quality products, promote international industrial-capacity cooperation and enhance financial connectivity and cultural exchanges.

Highlighting cooperation in health, green development, digital industry and innovation, Xi said that China will continue to engage in international cooperation of COVID-19 response, support developing countries in green and low-carbon energy development, advance the Silk Road E-Commerce initiative, and nurture an open, fair, equitable and nondiscriminatory environment for sci-tech progress.

Land transport routes should be safe and unimpeded, have unique strengths and supplement each other while maritime connectivity should be streamlined, he said, calling for a smooth connection between the industrial chain and supply chain.

Projects to improve people's livelihood could be an effective means to increase people's sense of fulfillment in countries along the Belt and Road, he said.

Xi also stressed developing an all-weather early-warning and risk assessment platform for China's overseas projects, and coordinating mechanisms for the protection of the country's interests abroad, global counter-terrorism efforts and security control.

COVID-19 responses should be coordinated with the efforts to promote the BRI, he said.

China will educate and guide its citizens and enterprises abroad to abide by local laws and customs and step up efforts to combat cross-border graft, he said, warning that enterprises should regulate their business activities and will not be allowed to damage the country's prestige.

Noting that work related to the BRI should be high on their agenda, Xi asked relevant departments to step up management of overseas projects and risk control.

Xi attends a high-level symposium on the BRI, the third of its kind, and delivers an important speech in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 19, 2021. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

While presiding over the meeting, Han Zheng said Xi's important address has provided the fundamental guiding principles for promoting the BRI through joint efforts in the new era.

The leading group will faithfully fulfill its duty under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi at its core, Han said.

