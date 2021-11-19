Xi sends congratulatory letter to 1st China Internet Civilization Conference

Xinhua) 13:16, November 19, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the first China Internet Civilization Conference, which opened in Beijing on Friday.

In his letter, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, called for extensively pooling positive forces and the strength of kindness and making joint efforts to create a better cyberspace.

