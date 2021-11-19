Home>>
Belt and Road, a pathway to a brighter future
(Xinhua) 09:31, November 19, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- "The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is a public road open to all, not a private path owned by one single party."
Over 8 years, the BRI, proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, has grown into the world's largest international cooperation platform.
The joint construction of the BRI projects conveyed confidence and strength to the international community and made important contributions to global anti-epidemic cooperation and economic recovery.
