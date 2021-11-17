Vital links: drawing up a blueprint for BRI cooperation and development

People's Daily Online) 13:18, November 17, 2021

The Silk Road had for long played a pivotal role in facilitating economic, cultural, political, and religious interactions between the East and the West since ancient times. Its modern version, the Belt and Road Initiative, which comprises the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, is once again shortening the distance today between China and the rest of the world, facilitating exchanges and creating a large number of jobs for the people living along its many routes.

Check out the first episode of “Building the Belt and Road for Win-Win Development” where we reveal how the Belt and Road Initiative has brought the world’s leading engineering technologies to Ukraine and what Chinese engineering companies have been doing to ensure a great success for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)