China to develop "Silk Road e-commerce": Xi

Xinhua) 20:25, November 04, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping announced on Thursday that China will develop "Silk Road e-commerce" as part of the country's efforts to share market opportunities with the rest of the world.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the fourth China International Import Expo via video.

China will promote the integration of domestic and foreign trade, and accelerate the building of designated cities into international consumption centers, Xi said.

The country will also establish a modern logistics system and boost its cross-border logistics capabilities, Xi noted.

