Kyrgyzstan to deepen cooperation with China on Belt and Road: Cabinet chairman

Xinhua) 09:11, November 11, 2021

BISHKEK, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- Kyrgyzstan is willing to deepen cooperation with China in the joint construction of the Belt and Road, Cabinet Chairman of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Zhaparov said on Tuesday.

During a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Du Dewen in Bishkek, both sides exchanged views on deepening bilateral relations and promoting practical cooperation between the two countries, the Chinese embassy said in a press release.

Akylbek Zhaparov noted that Kyrgyzstan and China are friendly neighbors and comprehensive strategic partners.

"Kyrgyzstan admires the achievements of China's development, and we are ready to learn its experience," he said.

He said Kyrgyzstan is ready to maintain close communication with China on strengthening cooperation at border ports and promoting the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, so as to jointly lift the friendly relations between Kyrgyzstan and China to a new level.

Du congratulated Zhaparov on his new appointment and spoke highly of the sound development momentum of the China-Kyrgyzstan comprehensive strategic partnership.

The Chinese ambassador emphasized that China attaches great importance to the development of friendly relations with Kyrgyzstan and is willing to provide necessary support and assistance to Kyrgyzstan in developing the country's economy and improving the living conditions of people.

