Xi: China, ASEAN need to pursue dialogue, partnership in maintaining regional peace

Xinhua) 13:08, November 22, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday said that China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) need to pursue dialogue instead of confrontation, build partnerships instead of alliances, and make concerted efforts to address the various negative factors that might threaten or undermine peace.

Xi made the remarks at the ASEAN-China Special Summit to Commemorate the 30th Anniversary of ASEAN-China Dialogue Relations via video link.

"Maintaining peace is our greatest common interest and the most cherished aspiration of people of all countries. We need to serve as the builders and guardians of peace in the region," said Xi.

"We need to practice true multilateralism and stick to the principle that international and regional affairs be handled through discussion among us all," said Xi.

China firmly opposes hegemonism and power politics. China pursues long-term, friendly coexistence with neighboring countries, and is part of the common efforts for durable peace in the region, Xi noted.

"China will never seek hegemony, still less bully smaller countries," Xi added.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)