Xi: China will always be ASEAN's good neighbor, friend and partner
(Xinhua) 11:03, November 22, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday said China was, is and will always be ASEAN's good neighbor, friend and partner.
Xi made the remarks at the ASEAN-China Special Summit to Commemorate the 30th Anniversary of ASEAN-China Dialogue Relations via video link Monday morning.
