China, ASEAN can build peaceful, prosperous home together: Xi

Xinhua) 13:10, November 22, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday that China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) can build a peaceful, safe and secure, prosperous, beautiful and amicable home together.

Xi made the remarks while chairing the ASEAN-China Special Summit to Commemorate the 30th Anniversary of ASEAN-China Dialogue Relations via video link.

China's development will provide more opportunities for and inject strong impetus into the region and the wider world, Xi said.

China stands ready to work with the ASEAN to grasp the overriding trend, remove interference, share opportunities and promote shared prosperity, he said.

"We will implement in earnest our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and make new strides toward building a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future," Xi said.

