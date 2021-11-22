China, ASEAN can build peaceful, prosperous home together: Xi
BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday that China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) can build a peaceful, safe and secure, prosperous, beautiful and amicable home together.
Xi made the remarks while chairing the ASEAN-China Special Summit to Commemorate the 30th Anniversary of ASEAN-China Dialogue Relations via video link.
China's development will provide more opportunities for and inject strong impetus into the region and the wider world, Xi said.
China stands ready to work with the ASEAN to grasp the overriding trend, remove interference, share opportunities and promote shared prosperity, he said.
"We will implement in earnest our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and make new strides toward building a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future," Xi said.
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi: China will always be ASEAN's good neighbor, friend and partner
- Xi calls for closer China-ASEAN community with shared future
- Xi calls for cherishing, upholding valuable experience of China-ASEAN cooperation
- Xi hails good-neighborly friendship, win-win cooperation between China, ASEAN
- China, ASEAN join hand to build a shared future
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.