Chinese FM meets Singaporean counterpart ahead of Winter Olympics
BEIJING, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met on Friday with visiting Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan who is accompanying Singaporean President Halimah Yacob to attend the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics.
Noting that the Beijing Winter Olympics will be a grand sports event for Asia and the world, Wang said a total of 66 countries, regions and international organizations have sent representatives to attend the opening ceremony and show their support.
Balakrishnan recalled his experience of attending the opening of the 2008 Beijing Olympics, and said that he feels honored to come again to witness the Winter Olympics.
On bilateral ties, Wang said the China-Singapore all-round cooperative partnership progressing with the times fully demonstrates the unique and forward-looking nature of the bilateral relations, while China stands ready to work with Singapore to inject fresh impetus into bilateral relations and achieve common development and prosperity at a higher level.
Balakrishnan said Singapore welcomes China's move in applying to join Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership and the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement.
On the South China Sea, Wang called for the early resumption of offline consultations on the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, and noted that China will work with ASEAN countries to enhance mutual trust, prevent interference and jointly promote peace and stability in the South China Sea.
On Myanmar issues, Wang said that China always upholds ASEAN centrality, supports ASEAN solidarity and the proper settlement of Myanmar-related issues in the ASEAN way.
Photos
Related Stories
- 162 projects inked under China-Singapore connectivity initiative by 2021
- China, Singapore vow to enhance cooperation
- China-Singapore cooperation creates stages for talents in SW China
- Singaporean PM calls for enhancing China-ASEAN FTA
- MoC signed to boost China-Singapore service trade cooperation
- Concerted efforts made to ensure Singapore pavilion at CIIE a success
- China-Singapore connectivity initiative sees 192 cross-border financing projects inked
- 37 projects inked under China-Singapore connectivity initiative
- China, Singapore to focus on cooperation in anti-epidemic, B&R, regional integration
- China, Singapore vow to enhance cooperation in pandemic control, digital economy
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.