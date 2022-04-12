30 projects inked under China-Singapore connectivity initiative

Xinhua) 09:06, April 12, 2022

File photo taken on Oct. 4, 2019 shows an interior view of the Raffles shopping mall, a China-Singapore cooperative project, in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

CHONGQING, April 11 (Xinhua) -- A total of 30 cooperation projects worth 1.82 billion U.S. dollars have been inked under the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity.

The projects involve finance, information and communication, transportation and logistics, and talent training, according to a meeting of the China-Singapore connectivity initiative implementation committee held Monday.

Among the projects, there are two intergovernmental cooperation projects, 20 commercial cooperation projects worth 250 million U.S. dollars, and eight cross-border financing projects worth 1.57 billion U.S. dollars.

As of 2021, China and Singapore had inked a total of 162 commercial cooperation projects with an amount of 25 billion U.S. dollars and 208 financing projects worth 23.2 billion dollars.

Launched in 2015, the initiative mainly targets financial services, air transportation, logistics, and information communication.

The initiative is the third intergovernmental cooperation project between China and Singapore, following the Suzhou Industrial Park in east China's Jiangsu Province and the Tianjin Eco-city in north China's Tianjin Municipality.

