China's Chongqing, Singapore roll out events to promote cooperation

CHONGQING, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Thursday kicked off a slew of events to promote cooperation with Singapore.

This year marks the 7th anniversary of the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity. Exchanges between Chongqing and Singapore in the business, leisure tourism and culture sectors have been deepened in recent years, said Chia Ghim Chuan, who serves as director of Western China for the International Group of Singapore Tourism Board.

The events integrate different experiences on offer in Singapore, and will allow Chinese visitors to feel the charm of the country from various perspectives including tourism, food, art and shopping. More opportunities for cooperation between Chongqing and Singapore in the culture and tourism sectors will be promoted through the events.

An alliance of cultural and tourism industries has been set up -- including 100 companies from Chongqing and 80 companies from Singapore -- in order to promote exchanges between the two sides and the recovery of travel businesses.

Launched in 2015, the demonstration project in Chongqing is the third intergovernmental cooperation project between China and Singapore, following the Suzhou Industrial Park in east China's Jiangsu Province, and the Tianjin Eco-city in north China's Tianjin Municipality.

