Terrific rime turns Fairy Mountain into wonderland

(People's Daily App) 16:22, December 07, 2022

The Fairy Mountain National Forest Park in southwest China's Chongqing turns into a wonderland as trees are covered with crystal rime.

(Video source: ichongqing; Compiled by Zhang Jian and Song Sichi)

