Singaporean deputy prime minister to visit China
(Xinhua) 10:36, May 13, 2023
BEIJING, May 12 (Xinhua) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance of Singapore Lawrence Wong will visit China from May 13 to 17, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Friday.
Lawrence Wong's visit is at the invitation of Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Wang said.
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Wu Chaolan)
