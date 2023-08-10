Home>>
Chinese mainland becomes top visitor source to Singapore in July
(Xinhua) 10:55, August 10, 2023
SINGAPORE, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- A total of 231,330 Chinese mainland tourists visited Singapore in July, according to the latest statistic released by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).
The figure doubled from 113,290 in June, setting a new record for Chinese mainland visitors entering Singapore this year.
The Chinese mainland ranked first among tourist-contributing markets to Singapore in July, followed by Indonesia, Australia, India, and Malaysia.
Singapore received 1.42 million visitors last month, an increase of 25.6 percent from 1.13 million in June, according to the STB.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Wang Yi to visit Singapore, Malaysia and Cambodia
- HKSAR chief executive meets with Singapore PM, pledging more cooperation
- China willing to jointly safeguard regional prosperity, stability with Singapore: Chinese official
- China, Singapore deepen cooperation in ETF products
- Senior CPC official meets with Singaporean deputy PM
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.