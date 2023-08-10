Chinese mainland becomes top visitor source to Singapore in July

Xinhua) 10:55, August 10, 2023

SINGAPORE, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- A total of 231,330 Chinese mainland tourists visited Singapore in July, according to the latest statistic released by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

The figure doubled from 113,290 in June, setting a new record for Chinese mainland visitors entering Singapore this year.

The Chinese mainland ranked first among tourist-contributing markets to Singapore in July, followed by Indonesia, Australia, India, and Malaysia.

Singapore received 1.42 million visitors last month, an increase of 25.6 percent from 1.13 million in June, according to the STB.

