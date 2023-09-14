China-Singapore joint military exercise concludes

SINGAPORE, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- China and Singapore have successfully concluded here the fifth edition of a bilateral training exercise at the Jurong Camp.

Elite Chinese and Singaporean ground forces exercised reconnaissance, encirclement and control, penetration, fire strikes, hostage rescue, and rapid evacuation in mixed task force groups during a comprehensive urban anti-terrorism drill Tuesday.

Senior officers from the two armies congratulated a successful ending of the exercise and expected more exchanges in the future.

Focusing on urban counter-terrorism operations, members of the two armies also exercised snipe, hand-to-hand combat and rappelling, among other subjects in the event.

