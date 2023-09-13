China Coast Guard wraps up fisheries patrol in North Pacific

Xinhua) 09:10, September 13, 2023

This snapshot taken from a video shows China Coast Guard (CCG) ships patrolling on the high seas of the North Pacific Ocean, on Aug. 27, 2023. Two ships dispatched by the CCG have completed a 2023 patrol mission to enforce fisheries law on the high seas of the North Pacific Ocean, and returned to Shanghai on Tuesday. (Xinhua)

SHANGHAI, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- Two ships dispatched by the China Coast Guard (CCG) have completed a 2023 patrol mission to enforce fisheries law on the high seas of the North Pacific Ocean, and returned to Shanghai on Tuesday.

During their 45-day patrol, the CCG ships observed 77 fishing boats and boarded 12 boats to conduct inspections on the high seas, according to the CCG.

They undertook the inspections in accordance with relevant United Nations General Assembly resolutions and the Convention on the Conservation and Management of High Seas Fisheries Resources in the North Pacific Ocean, the CCG added.

Members of the China Coast Guard (CCG) conduct inspections on a fishing boat on the high seas of the North Pacific Ocean, on Aug. 16, 2023. Two ships dispatched by the CCG have completed a 2023 patrol mission to enforce fisheries law on the high seas of the North Pacific Ocean, and returned to Shanghai on Tuesday. (Photo by Liu Tongwu/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)