China launches 2023 cybersecurity week in military barracks

Xinhua) 14:44, September 11, 2023

ZHENGZHOU, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday kicked off a week-long awareness campaign to promote cybersecurity in military barracks, with a launch ceremony at the People's Liberation Army Strategic Support Force Information Engineering University.

The 2023 cybersecurity awareness week in military barracks revolves around the theme of promoting civilized internet use, ensuring cybersecurity in accordance with the law, and fostering a clean online environment for the military.

It aims to raise awareness about cybersecurity laws, regulations and policies while advocating for the lawful management, governance and usage of the internet.

During the week-long event, military units will receive education on the complex and challenging landscape in the online ideological sphere, making them equipped with knowledge of cybersecurity protection and emerging technologies in the digital realm.

The activities of the cybersecurity awareness week, which will run until Sept. 17, encompass a variety of formats including expert lectures, panel discussions, quizzes and specialized training on network confidentiality.

Leveraging online platforms, relevant military and civilian departments will conduct virtual training sessions on internet security management, cyber defense and emergency response, and provide soldiers with online consultations.

