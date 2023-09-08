Home>>
Armored vehicles in live-fire test
(China Military Online) 09:04, September 08, 2023
Armored vehicles attached to a brigade under the PLA 82nd Group Army spit fire at fixed targets during a live-fire test in late August. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cheng Chunlei)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.