Friday, September 08, 2023

Armored vehicles in live-fire test

(China Military Online) 09:04, September 08, 2023

Armored vehicles attached to a brigade under the PLA 82nd Group Army spit fire at fixed targets during a live-fire test in late August. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cheng Chunlei)


