Frigates in real-combat training
(China Military Online) 09:32, September 06, 2023
Three vessels attached to a frigate flotilla with the navy under the PLA Eastern Theater Command, including the guided-missile frigates Zhuzhou, Shuozhou and Shiyan, steam forward in an undisclosed sea area during a real-combat training exercise in August. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ren Wei)
