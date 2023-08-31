Home>>
Artilleries fire in live-fire assessment
(China Military Online) 09:05, August 31, 2023
A self-propelled artillery system attached to a brigade under the PLA 78th Group Army opens fire during a live-fire shooting assessment on August 24, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Yanjun)
