Artilleries fire in live-fire assessment

China Military Online) 09:05, August 31, 2023

A self-propelled artillery system attached to a brigade under the PLA 78th Group Army opens fire during a live-fire shooting assessment on August 24, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Yanjun)

