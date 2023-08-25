Home>>
Armored vehicle fires anti-tank missiles in drill
(China Military Online) 08:48, August 25, 2023
A wheeled heavy armored vehicle attached an army unit fires an HJ-9 anti tank missile at mock target during a live-fire training exercise. The training exercise held recently aimed to test the weapons' tactical qualities in harsh environment. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Feng Chiyu)
