Fighter jets take off for night operations
(China Military Online) 09:28, August 22, 2023
A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command leads another jet towards the runway before takeoff during a recent night flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Hang)
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
