Weapon systems in live-fire training
(China Military Online) 09:17, August 18, 2023
Soldiers assigned to a brigade under the PLA 78th Group Army fire a portable anti-aircraft missile during a live-fire training exercise in late July, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Yishan)
