China's defense minister to attend meeting in Russia, visit Belarus

Xinhua) 13:27, August 15, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Li Shangfu will attend a security meeting in Russia and pay a visit to Belarus from Aug. 14 to Aug. 19, a spokesperson said Monday.

In Russia, Li will deliver a speech at the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security and meet with defense leaders from Russia and other countries, said Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense.

During his visit to Belarus, Li will hold meetings and discussions with Belarusian government and military leaders and visit military units, Wu said.

