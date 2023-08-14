Home>>
Fighter jet takes off at sunset
(China Military Online) 09:20, August 14, 2023
A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Western Theater Command takes off for a round-the-clock flight training exercise in early August, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Zeqi)
