Home>>
PAP soldiers conduct physical fitness training
(China Military Online) 09:14, August 11, 2023
Soldiers assigned to a detachment of the Chinese PAP Guangxi Corps shoulder 100-kilogram tires during a physical fitness training exercise in early August. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Haiyang)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.