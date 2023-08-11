Languages

Archive

Friday, August 11, 2023

Home>>

PAP soldiers conduct physical fitness training

(China Military Online) 09:14, August 11, 2023

Soldiers assigned to a detachment of the Chinese PAP Guangxi Corps shoulder 100-kilogram tires during a physical fitness training exercise in early August. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Haiyang)


【1】【2】【3】

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories