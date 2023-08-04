Home>>
Naval ships conduct VBSS training at sea
(China Military Online) 09:15, August 04, 2023
Frigates attached to a flotilla under the PLA Northern Theater Command conduct temporary inspection, visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) training during a real-combat training exercise in late July, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Kang)
