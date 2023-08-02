Reception held in Macao to celebrate PLA founding anniversary

MACAO, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Garrison in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) held a reception Tuesday to mark the 96th founding anniversary of the PLA at its barracks on Taipa Island, expressing gratitude to all walks of life in Macao for their long-time support.

Ho Hau Wah, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Ho Iat Seng, chief executive of the Macao SAR, Zheng Xincong, director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, Liu Xianfa, commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Macao SAR, Yu Changjiang, commander of the Chinese PLA Garrison in the Macao SAR, Kou Hoi In, president of the Legislative Assembly of Macao SAR, and Sam Hou Fai, president of the Court of Final Appeal of Macao SAR, officiated at the event.

In his speech, Yu reviewed the glorious history of the PLA in the past 96 years, noting that the PLA garrison in Macao had resolutely implemented the decisions and arrangements of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Central Military Commission, the "one country, two systems" principle, the Basic Law of the Macao SAR and the Law of the People's Republic of China on Garrisoning the Macao SAR, performing various defense-centered tasks.

Yu said that the PLA Macao garrison will always stand with Macao compatriots, firmly support the Macao SAR government in governing Macao in accordance with the law as well as the economic and social development of the SAR, and make new and greater contributions to the successful practices of "one country, two systems" in Macao.

Ho Iat Seng praised the anchor role that the PLA Macao garrison has played in safeguarding Macao's prosperity and stability for over two decades, pledging to step up communication and cooperation with the garrison, and firmly support the building of the garrison in various aspects.

Around 200 people attended the reception.

