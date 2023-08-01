Reception held to mark 96th founding anniversary of PLA

Xinhua) 08:25, August 01, 2023

BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- A reception was held on Monday to celebrate the 96th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), which falls on Aug. 1.

On behalf of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, the State Council, and the Central Military Commission (CMC), State Councilor and Defense Minister Li Shangfu, who is a member of the CMC, extended festive greetings to the personnel of the PLA, members of the armed police, civilian personnel, the reserve force, the militia, veterans, army heroes and role models, among others.

In the new era, the military will strengthen Party building, intensify troop training, and enhance combat preparedness, said Li.

It will also improve military governance and consolidate and strengthen integrated national strategies and strategic capabilities, said the defense minister, vowing to unswervingly advance the cause of national reunification.

He called on the armed forces to fulfill the goals for the centenary of the PLA in 2027 and move more quickly to elevate themselves to world-class standards.

The Chinese military will bring more certainty and positive energy to a world of change and disorder, said Li.

The reception was held by the Ministry of National Defense at the Great Hall of the People.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)