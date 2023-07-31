Compilation of key documents on CPC's military work published

BEIJING, July 30 (Xinhua) -- A selection of important documents on the Communist Party of China (CPC)'s military work has recently been published.

The book is compiled by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee and the Academy of Military Sciences.

The book contains 119 important documents on the Party's military work issued between the founding of the CPC in July 1921 and the 20th CPC National Congress in October 2022. Among them, 98 pieces are articles by Mao Zedong, Deng Xiaoping, Jiang Zemin, Hu Jintao and Xi Jinping.

