Chinese military a steadfast force for world peace, stability: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:00, July 30, 2023

BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese military has always been a steadfast force in upholding world peace and stability, a defense spokesperson said on Saturday.

China's military force has never posed a challenge to anyone nor threatened others, said Tan Kefei, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of National Defense, in response to a question concerning the 2023 defense white paper newly approved by the Japanese government.

According to media reports, the white paper says China has presented an unprecedented and the greatest strategic challenge to Japan.

The Japanese defense white paper clings to its mistaken perception of China, deliberately exaggerates the so-called "Chinese military threat," smears China's legitimate military development and activities, rudely interferes in China's internal affairs, and provokes regional tensions, Tan said.

"We strongly oppose this and have already made serious representations to Japan," the spokesperson noted.

In recent years, Japan has substantially increased defense spending and has been steadily advancing its military expansion, Tan said, adding that it has aligned itself with certain major powers, forming targeted "small circles."

These acts have posed a severe challenge to regional and global peace, security, and stability, Tan added.

The spokesperson urged Japan to learn from historical lessons, refrain from irresponsible words and actions, abandon zero-sum and confrontational thinking toward neighboring countries, develop a correct understanding of China, and take practical steps to restore bilateral relations onto the right path.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)