Soldiers in comprehensive chemical training

China Military Online) 14:23, July 29, 2023

A soldier assigned to a chemical defense element of a brigade under the PLA 75th Group Army tests the contamination status of another soldier during a comprehensive chemical training exercise on July 12, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Teng Zhaoseng)

